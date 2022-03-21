Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3CRK6
21.03.22 17:51
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10325101] (DE000LB3CRK6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.03./16:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3CRK6
|LB3CRK
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
1.010
0,00%
48,11
-0,93%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
Aktuell
