Erweiterte Funktionen
5,50 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2ZZW7
02.03.22 17:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10127011] (DE000LB2ZZW7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.03./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2ZZW7
|LB2ZZW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:36
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:38
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.