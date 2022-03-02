Erweiterte Funktionen



8,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Hel. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2ZZJ4




02.03.22 17:40
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [10126955] (DE000LB2ZZJ4) suspended

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.03./16:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2ZZJ4 LB2ZZJ 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:35
  = Realtime
