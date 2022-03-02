Erweiterte Funktionen
6,50 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Bec. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2ZZF2
02.03.22 17:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10126943] (DE000LB2ZZF2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.03./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2ZZF2
|LB2ZZF
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.