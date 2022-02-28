Erweiterte Funktionen
0,50 % Index-Anleihe auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2Z9V5
28.02.22 17:47
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [10010185] (DE000LB2Z9V5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.02./17:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2Z9V5
|LB2Z9V
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:34
