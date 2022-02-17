Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00 % Express-Anleihe auf V. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2Z9G6
17.02.22 17:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9971065] (DE000LB2Z9G6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.02./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2Z9G6
|LB2Z9G
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:54
