Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Deut. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2Z1U4




11.02.22 17:31
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9892244] (DE000LB2Z1U4) suspended

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet investieren in Uran - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 11.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2Z1U4 LB2Z1U 101,00 € 101,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 244% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle (ALB:NYSE)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...