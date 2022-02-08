Erweiterte Funktionen
4,85 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Zal. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2Z149
08.02.22 17:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9786423] (DE000LB2Z149) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./16:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2Z149
|LB2Z14
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:47
= Realtime
Aktuell
