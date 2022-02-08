Erweiterte Funktionen
13,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf M. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2Z0W2
08.02.22 17:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9786389] (DE000LB2Z0W2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./16:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2Z0W2
|LB2Z0W
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:43
