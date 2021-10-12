Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2YLB4
12.10.21 16:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8566030] (DE000LB2YLB4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.10./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2YLB4
|LB2YLB
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:30
