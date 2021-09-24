Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf adid. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2YC30
24.09.21 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8315824] (DE000LB2YC30) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.09./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2YC30
|LB2YC3
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
37,40
+1,63%
1.000
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
