Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Infi. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2YBG4
14.09.21 16:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8303103] (DE000LB2YBG4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.09./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2YBG4
|LB2YBG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:33
