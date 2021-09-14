Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Dai. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2YBC3
14.09.21 16:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8303082] (DE000LB2YBC3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.09./16:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2YBC3
|LB2YBC
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
36,80
+0,82%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|17:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.