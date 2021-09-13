Erweiterte Funktionen



Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2YAV5




13.09.21 16:38
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8287421] (DE000LB2YAV5) suspended

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 13.09./16:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2YAV5 LB2YAV 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:33
  = Realtime
