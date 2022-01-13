Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktien-Anleihe auf Deutsche P. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2XLH3
13.01.22 17:46
Instrument ID [9600212] (DE000LB2XLH3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2XLH3
|LB2XLH
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:57
