Aktien-Anleihe auf Covestro [L. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2XLG5
13.01.22 17:46
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9600209] (DE000LB2XLG5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2XLG5
|LB2XLG
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
100,00
0,00%
994,39
-0,64%
130,95
-0,76%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:56
