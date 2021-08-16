Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NS01
16.08.21 16:42
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7966626] (DE000LB2NS01) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.08./16:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NS01
|LB2NS0
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:31
