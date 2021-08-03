Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NRJ7
03.08.21 17:23
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7914168] (DE000LB2NRJ7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.08./16:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NRJ7
|LB2NRJ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.