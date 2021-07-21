Erweiterte Funktionen



21.07.21 16:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [7791206] (DE000LB2NLW3) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 21.07./16:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NLW3 LB2NLW 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  16:37
  = Realtime
