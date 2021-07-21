Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Crossing Airlines - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NLJ0
21.07.21 16:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7791158] (DE000LB2NLJ0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,71 $
|2,49 $
|0,22 $
|+8,84%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US37960G2030
|A2QLK0
|3,10 $
|0,15 $
Werte im Artikel
2,71
+8,84%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,71 $
|+8,84%
|19:00
|Frankfurt
|1,76 €
|0,00%
|09.07.21
|München
|1,82 €
|0,00%
|12.07.21
|Stuttgart
|1,82 €
|-
|14.07.21
|Berlin
|1,76 €
|-1,12%
|09.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
