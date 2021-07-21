Erweiterte Funktionen
Los Cerros - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NLC5
21.07.21 16:33
Instrument ID [7791134] (DE000LB2NLC5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,095 €
|0,095 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.08./08:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000075954
|A2PYSX
|0,14 €
|0,024 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,095 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|0,10 €
|-0,99%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,9462 $
|-6,25%
|17.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
