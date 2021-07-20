Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NL16
20.07.21 16:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7778022] (DE000LB2NL16) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.07./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NL16
|LB2NL1
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
