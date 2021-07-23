Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NK33
23.07.21 16:48
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7737106] (DE000LB2NK33) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.07./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NK33
|LB2NK3
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.