Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NJX5
13.07.21 16:47
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7706566] (DE000LB2NJX5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.07./16:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NJX5
|LB2NJX
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:42
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|17:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.