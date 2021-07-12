Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf AX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NHV3




12.07.21 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [7692122] (DE000LB2NHV3) suspended

Raindrop Ventures Inc.




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 12.07./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NHV3 LB2NHV 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:34
  = Realtime
