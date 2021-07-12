Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NBX2
12.07.21 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7692086] (DE000LB2NBX2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.07./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NBX2
|LB2NBX
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
