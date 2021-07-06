Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NBJ1 Product ID [98]
06.07.21 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7635356] (DE000LB2NBJ1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.07./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NBJ1
|LB2NBJ
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:53
