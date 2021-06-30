Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NAV8 Product ID [98]
30.06.21 17:06
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7584307] (DE000LB2NAV8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.06./16:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2NAV8
|LB2NAV
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:38
