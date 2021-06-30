Erweiterte Funktionen
Asaleo Care - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NAB0 Product ID [98]
30.06.21 17:06
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [7584253] (DE000LB2NAB0) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,90 €
|0,90 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.06./01:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000AHY8
|A117DH
|0,93 €
|0,56 €
Werte im Artikel
0,90
0,00%
1.000
0,00%
98,99
-0,28%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,90 €
|0,00%
|10.06.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,07 $
|0,00%
|04.06.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.