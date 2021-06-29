Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2NA43 Product ID [98]




29.06.21 16:37
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [7573124] (DE000LB2NA43) suspended

Aktuell
Börsenstars starten nach 6,2 Mrd. $ Erfolg neuen Lithium-Deal
Lithium Hot Stock nahe Millennial Lithium (ML.V) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Arena Minerals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 29.06./16:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2NA43 LB2NA4 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Krypto-Pionier wird CEO - 1.130% Blockchain Hot Stock. Nach 7.313% mit Galaxy Digital ($GLXY) und 21.586% mit Voyager Digital ($VYGR)

iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...