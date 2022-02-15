Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf DA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB29NL9
15.02.22 17:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9951443] (DE000LB29NL9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.02./16:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB29NL9
|LB29NL
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|17:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.