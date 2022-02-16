Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Car. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB29NH7
16.02.22 17:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9930721] (DE000LB29NH7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.02./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB29P38
|LB29P3
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
1.010
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
969,66
-0,29%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.