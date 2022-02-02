Erweiterte Funktionen



Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB29MG1




02.02.22 17:43
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9773350] (DE000LB29MG1) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 02.02./16:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB29MG1 LB29MG 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:30
  = Realtime
