Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB29MG1
02.02.22 17:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9773350] (DE000LB29MG1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.02./16:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB29MG1
|LB29MG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.