Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB29BR1
28.01.22 17:45
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9726565] (DE000LB29BR1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|DE000LB29BR1
|LB29BR
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|18:07
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.