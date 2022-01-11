Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB28ZH3
11.01.22 17:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9510902] (DE000LB28ZH3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.01./16:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB28ZH3
|LB28ZH
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
1.000
0,00%
4,88
-7,05%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|16:32
