Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB253D4
16.11.21 17:40
Instrument ID [8942972] (DE000LB253D4) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.11./16:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB253D4
|LB253D
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
106,71
+0,87%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:37
