Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf AX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB235V3
26.10.21 16:53
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8724312] (DE000LB235V3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.10./16:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB235V3
|LB235V
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:44
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:44
