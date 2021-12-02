Erweiterte Funktionen



2,75 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Bilf. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22V78




02.12.21 18:08
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9119810] (DE000LB22V78) suspended

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.12./16:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB22V78 LB22V7 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:33
  = Realtime
