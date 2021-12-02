Erweiterte Funktionen
2,50 % Aktien-Anleihe auf SA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22V37
02.12.21 18:08
Instrument ID [9119796] (DE000LB22V37) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.12./16:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB22V37
|LB22V3
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:36
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
Aktuell
