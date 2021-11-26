Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BAS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22UG9




26.11.21 17:56
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [9056020] (DE000LB22UG9) suspended

Aktuell
Uran heißer als Lithium - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022 nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.11./16:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB22UG9 LB22UG 101,00 € 101,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...