Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BAS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22UG9
26.11.21 17:56
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9056020] (DE000LB22UG9) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.11./16:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB22UG9
|LB22UG
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.