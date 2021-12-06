Erweiterte Funktionen
0,50 % Index-Anleihe auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22NC3
06.12.21 17:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [9072876] (DE000LB22NC3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.12./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB22NC3
|LB22NC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
