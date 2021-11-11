Erweiterte Funktionen
3,15 % Aktien-Anleihe auf adid. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22G44
11.11.21 17:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8901856] (DE000LB22G44) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.11./16:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB22G44
|LB22G4
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
Aktuell
