5,20 % Aktien-Anleihe auf K+. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB22G28




11.11.21 17:39
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8901843] (DE000LB22G28) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 11.11./16:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB22G28 LB22G2 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:45
  = Realtime
