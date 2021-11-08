Erweiterte Funktionen
0,50 % Index-Anleihe auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21YC2
08.11.21 17:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8792439] (DE000LB21YC2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.11./16:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21YC2
|LB21YC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.