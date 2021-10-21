Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Dai. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21WQ6
21.10.21 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8676642] (DE000LB21WQ6) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.10./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21WQ6
|LB21WQ
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:34
= Realtime
Aktuell
