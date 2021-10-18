Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap und 85 %. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21QR6




18.10.21 16:35
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8611049] (DE000LB21QR6) suspended

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2021: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.10./16:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB21QR6 LB21QR 101,00 € 101,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock meldet sensationelle 193 US$ Uran-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen in Kernenergie ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...