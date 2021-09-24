Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap und 85 %. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21L30
24.09.21 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8398344] (DE000LB21L30) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.09./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21L30
|LB21L3
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
