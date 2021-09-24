Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap und 85 %. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21L06




24.09.21 16:35
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [8398332] (DE000LB21L06) suspended

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining ($EDV.TO) - Diese Gold-Aktie jetzt kaufen
238% Gold Hot Stock nach 8.025% mit GT Gold ($GTT.V) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources ($GBR)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 24.09./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB21L06 LB21L0 101,00 € 101,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Game Changer für Uran-Sektor - Eric Sprott kauft 25 Mio. Pfund Uran. Bill Gates baut hunderte Atomkraftwerke - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...