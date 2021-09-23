Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Express-Anleihe auf D. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21KU3
23.09.21 16:32
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8387765] (DE000LB21KU3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21KU3
|LB21KU
|100,75 €
|100,75 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,75 €
|0,00%
|16:32
