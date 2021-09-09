Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Aktien-Anleihe auf SA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB21C80
09.09.21 16:49
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [8259320] (DE000LB21C80) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.09./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB21C80
|LB21C8
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|17:54
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.